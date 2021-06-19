Rapid Coronavirus testing centres to open in Alness and Invergordon

The test centres will offer Covid tests for anyone who is not showing symptoms.

Testing will be available at Obsdale Road Car Park in Alness from Monday, June 21 to Wednesday, June 23 between 9:30am to 4:30pm.

In Invergordon, the test centre will be at Natal Gardens Car Park on Thursday, June 24 between 9:30am and 4:30pm and on Friday, June 25 between 9:30am and 3pm.

The centres have been put in place to increase access to Lateral Flow Device (LFD) testing in the communities, not because there are any outbreaks.

Testing is becoming increasingly important as case numbers in Scotland continue to rise.

LFD tests take around 10 minutes to do, and in most cases results will be sent by email or text within the hour.

Any positive tests will then be confirmed by PCR test.

Those who have been vaccinated should still consider being tested, as they could still carry the virus.

Dr Tim Allison, director of public health with NHS Highland, said: “Many people who have coronavirus have no symptoms, and will be spreading it without realising. By expanding community testing we will be able to identify more cases giving us a better chance of stopping COVID-19 from spreading.

“Testing for those without symptoms, asymptomatic testing, will help us to identify those who are positive but do not have symptoms. We can then advise them to self-isolate and therefore prevent spread. Anyone that tests positive with an LFD needs to get a confirmatory PCR test. More testing helps to show us how the virus is spread and will help us reduce risk.”

The centres will run on a drop in basis, there is no need to book an appointment.

Locals will also be able to collect testing kits to take and use at home or share with others.

Anyone who is currently self-isolating, showing symptoms, or who has tested positive for covid-19 in the last 90 days, should not visit testing centres.