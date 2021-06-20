Eco-adventurers cycle over land and sea to help regenerate UK’s national parks

Five eco-warriors got their unique 1,000 mile endurance marathon off to a flier at the weekend when they negotiated the Pentland Firth on water bikes.

Isaac Kenyon, Alex Pierrot, Sal Montgomery, Lukas Haitzman and Alex Egan are attempting to travel from the northern tip of mainland Orkney to the Isle of Scilly in 14 days.

The Pedal4Parks challenge will take the endurance athletes through six national parks including the Cairngorms and Loch Lomond on traditional bikes – and over water on aqua bikes.

After cycling from Birsay to Burwick, they got on their aqua bikes early on Saturday to make the 15-mile crossing to John O’Groats.

The contraptions, which are fitted with a rudder and a propeller, comprise two paddleboards strapped together to support what looks like a spin bike.

They were supported throughout the crossing by Hamish Mowatt, owner of the Skerries Cafe on Burwick, at the wheel of the 39ft Njord, a former lifeboat which used to be based at the RNLI station at Lladudno.

Pedal power

Mr Mowatt said the group had originally planned to do the crossing on Friday but delayed due to the weather. That decision paid off as they got a flat crossing yesterday.

“It was the best I can remember for 30 years and they did a steady four knots throughout,” said the 66-year-old.

The team had expected the trip would take three hours but they arrived in Groats in an hour 40 minutes.

The Pedal 4Parks team then got back on their conventional bikes for the 80-mile ride to Dornoch and are expected to arrive in Aviemore tonight.

Once they reach Land’s End they will get the water bikes back out to make the 26-mile crossing to the Scilly Isles.

Their trailblazing bid is designed to raise awareness and money for the National Parks Foundation, which protects wildlife and parklands while preserving history and engaging with youths.