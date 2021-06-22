Bridge maintenance on A9 near Carrbridge to start next week

Motorist are being warned of potential delays as work gets started on essential bridge repairs near Carrbridge next week.

Work on the Slochd Beag Bridge, on the A9 Inverness to Perth road, begins on Monday.

Traffic lights will be in place for the duration of the project, which involves repairing the expansion joints of the bridge.

It is expected to take a week.

Eddie Ross, Bear Scotland’s north -west representative, said his staff would try to avoid holding up motorists but delays would be inevitable.

“Traffic lights will be in place for safety of everyone involved, and our teams will do all they can to complete the project as quickly and safely as possible,” he said.

‘Patience appreciated’

“We thank all road users for their patience in advance and ask them to plan ahead by checking Traffic Scotland for the latest travel information.

“It would also be advisable to leave some extra time to complete their journey.”

The Slochd Beag Bridge is south of the Slochd Summit and north of Carrbridge.

Real time journey information is available from Traffic Scotland.