Highland Council opens consultation on future of Invergordon Town Hall

Locals are being consulted on plans to sell or lease an iconic Easter Ross landmark which needs “significant” refurbishment.

Highland Council is giving the Invergordon community until September 17 to respond to the proposal to dispose of Invergordon Town Hall.

An earlier consultation stalled to allow a community group time to explore the viability of taking on the town hall.

A spokeswoman for the council said: “Unfortunately, it has not been possible to progress these plans.

“The position remains that Invergordon Town Hall requires significant refurbishment and the viability of its continued use is at risk.

“All attempts to source funding have proved unsuccessful with maintenance and running costs continuing to outstrip income. As a result, the proposal to dispose of the town hall is being considered again and a fresh consultation has commenced. Any funds received in the event of the proposal proceeding will be credited to Invergordon Common Good Fund.”

Consultation open

The council says it is keen to hear the community’s views on the proposal “and all submissions will be given full regard before a decision on whether, and how, to proceed is made”.

All consultation representations, responses and any final decision will be published on the council’s website.

Written responses can be submitted either by email to common.good@highland.gov.uk