Police have asked the public for assistance in tracing a hillwalker who was last seen at the summit of Ben Nevis yesterday morning.

Sarah Buick posted a picture of herself at the top of the mountain at 5am on Tuesday, and may still be in the Lochaber area.

However, the keen walker may also have moved beyond this area.

In a post on Facebook, officers asked anyone who saw Sarah yesterday or today is asked to contact them “straight away” on 101, quoting incident number PS-20210622-2741.