New pictures from property consultants Bidwells show the inside of adventurer Tom McClean’s home in the Highlands, which he is putting on sale after more than 50 years.

The gallery above contains pictures of the main two-bedroom cottage, situated on the scenic shore of Loch Nevis.

But the full property contains more than just the cottage, with the adjoining outdoor centre also going on the market as part of the same package.

That means buyers will also be able to get their hands on five bunkhouses, which sleep up to 24 people; a two-storey lodge; a private slipway, pier and mooring; and eight acres of land.

The outdoor centre has been operated by the 78-year-old SAS veteran for decades, attracting scores of army, corporate and family groups.

Mr McClean was introduced to the Ardintigh site by SAS founder Colonel David Stirling in 1968, not long after becoming the first man to row across the Atlantic Ocean from west to east solo.

However, he and his wife Jill have decided to retire from the Highland Outdoor Centre and set off on the next chapter of their lives together.

Mr McClean said: “It’s been a privilege for Jill and I to have lived in such a special and spectacular place as Ardintigh Bay, on the shores of Loch Nevis for all these years.

“We’ve had the most amazing life here and met so many wonderful people through running the centre.

“We have also enjoyed the peace and tranquillity of this enchanting setting with its wide-open spaces and panoramic views down the loch to the Cuillin on Skye.

“Now the time has come to pass on the baton for new owners to enjoy this magical place as much as we have.”

The property is being sold by Bidwells, who say it “presents a rare lifestyle or business opportunity in an outstanding location”, and offers over £700,000 are being invited.