Pictures: Trails and tales as outdoor charity cowgirl Claire Alldritt horses around

Outfit Moray charity chairwoman Claire Alldritt is horsing around as she nears the end of a three-week trekking adventure.

As a key representative of the charity that promotes the life-changing benefits of getting outdoors paramedic Claire, 46, is sure going the extra few hundred miles.

© DC Thomson

In true John Wayne western movie-style, she saddles up her horses, Swift and Yogi, and the intrepid trio trot off into the topography.

And then it’s baked-beans and camp fires under the stars, sometimes for weeks on end.

This time round, Claire is trekking from Fort William to Keith on the Moray Coastal Trail for a three-week trekking adventure.

‘Got plans’

Her journey, which started on Friday June 11 and uses the coastal trail from Forres to Cullen, will soon lead her home to Keith.

“I’ve covered about 180 miles from Fort William with another 40 to go to reach home,” says Claire.

“I started on the Moray Coastal Trail this morning after a lovely afternoon and evening being hosted by the Findhorn Community Hinterland (former Wilkie Estate).”

Claire adds: “Tonight I’m staying at Lossiemouth’s Silver Sands campsite, who were incredibly welcoming towards their unusual guests, and it’s onwards tomorrow to Garmouth via a social stop at Outfit Moray for a slice of cake and a couple of well-deserved carrots.”

Clare has been involved with Outfit Moray for more than 15 years and says she passionately supports its aims.

“We strive to provide affordable and accessible outdoor learning and adventure to all young people of Moray,” she says.

She adds: “We especially strive to help those who would not otherwise be able to have these experiences.

“I know how important the outdoors has been for me in my life and want to pass on the same opportunities to others.”

Every good cowgirl needs two horses

Claire needs both horses to make her journey possible.

One of the horses carries her while the other carries necessary camping gear plus a portable gate, which keeps them enclosed to guaranteeing a restful night’s sleep.

© PRESS AND JOURNAL

Claire adds: “It’s a bit of an unusual hobby, but I’ve been doing this for about 10 years.

“I’ve travelled The Speyside Way in section as well as in its entirety plus the East Highland Way, The Dava Way, and The Great Glen Way.

“I’ve even made up my own routes, following in the footsteps of the cattle drovers, old military roads, and other historical trails.

“I’ve ridden right round the Cairngorms twice in a two-week trek covering 250 miles and I’ve even been on the top of a Munro mountain or two with my equine companions.”

Claire has written a book of her adventures called From East to West by Saddle is Best.