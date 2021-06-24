RAF veteran completes the NC500 in aid of charity – four decades after crashing in the South China Sea

A 73-year-old veteran who survived crashing into the South China Sea has thanked Highlanders for their generosity as he walks the North Coast 500 for charity.

Former Royal Air Force crewman Roger Phillips pledged to walk the length and breadth of the famous 500 mile scenic route around the north coast of Scotland in aid of charitable causes “deserving of support.”

His efforts have collectively raised more than £2000 in aid of RNLI and Dogs Trust to support their recovery following the pandemic.

After just 28 days, the 73-year-old veteran from Aberaeron in Wales has crossed the finishing line clocking up an average of 18 miles each day.

Mr Phillips explained how the effects of the pandemic inspired him to pay it forward and embark on what he called a “wonderful” experience.

He said: “For 73, I think it’s a fair attempt.

“Everyone was sort of sitting around and when the pandemic hit the charity’s were struggling.

“I have been on the earth for 73 years and I have never done anything really good so I thought maybe it was time I did.

“I went through a lot of things that I thought were possible and this was about the best and most exciting one of the lot so I decided to do it and picked two charities that I thought were deserving of support.

“It’s just been a lovely experience. People have just been so kind and so supportive, it’s been wonderful.”

Saved by divine intervention

On April, 19, 1979 Mr Phillips came close to death after his Wessex XR500 aircraft crashed into the South China Sea.

Following the impact, Mr Phillips was left trapped inside the dark twisted fuselage after the aircraft broke in half and sank to the bottom of the sea.

Four decades on, the veteran recalls the terrifying ordeal which left him suffering with PTSD.

He said: “I had 2,500 hours flying on those aircrafts so I knew it very well but after the impact, I came up inside the aircraft underneath an escape hatch.

“Unfortunately, either because of air pressure or because the air frame was twisted, the escape hatch wouldn’t open. I was left stuck inside the damn thing and couldn’t get out. I obviously did eventually but it was terrifying.

“It ended my flying career. I got PTSD from it. It wasn’t a pleasant experience at all.”

He explains how his RAF basic training helped prepare him for the NC500.

“The selection procedure to get into the RAF, it was really quite tough,” he said.

“They send you on these silly marches across the Yorkshire moors and when you get back they make you run up and down a loose slope just to push you to the limit to see whether you break when the going gets tough.

“That experience helped me through this immensely.”

Touch and go with Highland drivers

During his four week escapade, the 73-year-old veteran wild camped at several locations and made use of local camping grounds where possible.

However, when the weather closed in, he turned to nearby hotels and B&Bs for shelter as he rested ahead of the next leg.

His wife Juliana was also on hand to lend her support, driving the support vehicle between destinations.

Reflecting back, Mr Phillips said for a time if was “touch and go” leaving his life in the hands of motorists along the 500 mile route.

“The biggest challenge in all honesty was avoiding some of the drivers on the road,” he said.

“I wouldn’t recommend anybody else to do it. It’s been touch and go at times and it’s been near misses. Cars go so fast and they just don’t expect a pedestrian.

“I invented a game. It’s called ‘jump to the right or get wiped out’. It’s been quite shocking but that’s all the in the past. I’ve survived.”

Outpouring of support

To garner public donations, the veteran established two fundraising pages.

He has smashed his initial £500 target in aid of RNLI, raising £1631 in honour of their bravery.

More than £400 has also been raised for the Dogs Trust, just shy of his £500 target.

Mr Phillips remembers that people that took time to stop and hand him cash donations along the route, ranging from a passing workman to a local farmer.

He said: “Everyone has been absolutely wonderful. I’ve had one young man pass me in his work van.

“When he saw the RNLI logo on my back, he turned around came back and stopped beside me. He gave me £20 and then had to go back turn around again and carry on with his journey.

“One farmer also pulled up beside me and asked if I was walking for charity for the RNLI. I said yes and he just leaned out of the window and donated money.

“Everybody has been fantastic. I haven’t had one critical moment of people not appreciating what I have been doing; it’s been wonderful.”

Showing support for deserving charities

The RAF veteran chose to raise money for the RNLI in honour of their bravery and sacrifice.

He explained: “I picked the RNLI because they are incredibly brave guys.

“I always say to people, its not when they are out in gale force winds and 30ft waves, that’s not the brave bit.

“The bravery is when the guy is sitting in a warm room in front of the fire with his wife and his children and the beeper goes off and he has to make the decision to give up that security and safety and go an rescue somebody he has never met.”

Being an avid dog lover, the walker wanted to donate proceeds to The Dogs Trust to honour the “wonderful way they rescue and look after dogs.”

Catherine Jones, RNLI community manager for north and mid Wales said: “Throughout the Mayday challenge we have seen countless people show their support for the RNLI in many weird and wonderful ways. Roger’s has completed an amazing feat and raised a brilliant amount that will be essential to the RNLI’s ability to continue keeping people around the coast safe.”