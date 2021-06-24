NHS Highland has warned of an “alarming rise” in Covid cases across the north with more than half of May’s total recorded in a single day this week.

There were 83 positive coronavirus test results recorded on Tuesday while there were 154 in the whole of last month.

Areas including Caithness, Inverness, Oban, Helensburgh, Dunoon and Nairn are giving officials most concern.

Where are the cases?

Helensburgh and Garelochhead : 106 cases in June to date, 10 in May

: 106 cases in June to date, 10 in May Inverness : 73 cases in June, 45 in May

: 73 cases in June, 45 in May Oban : 64 cases in June, less than 5 in May

: 64 cases in June, less than 5 in May Dunoon : 59 cases in June, less than 5 in May

: 59 cases in June, less than 5 in May Caithness : 28 cases in June, 0 in May

: 28 cases in June, 0 in May Nairn: 18 cases in June, less than 5 in May

Cases increasing across NHS Highland

Argyll and Bute currently has the 10th highest rate of Covid cases per head of population while Highland is recording more than at any point in 2020.

Health officials have urged people to continue to take precautions as lockdown restrictions are expected to ease.

The recent spike has led to businesses closing and school pupils self-isolating in an attempt to control the spread.

Dr Tim Allison, NHS Highland’s director of public health, said: “As well as an increase in cases, we are seeing an increasing number of outbreaks in our communities.

“Covid-19 is spreading much more rapidly as a result of the Delta variant and because of the increase in mixing.

“Covid-19 has definitely not gone away. Not only is this rise in cases impacting on the individuals affected but multiple school classes are self-isolating, businesses across Highland have closed due to outbreaks and there have also been impacts on our local healthcare services as a result of staff isolating.”

When should I book a Covid test?

NHS Highland has urged communities to continue to remain vigilant for Covid signs amid the “alarming rise” in cases.

The rise in numbers has led to delays in the contact tracing team in contacting those affected.

Officials have encouraged those who think they have Covid to be tested.

Typical symptoms include a new continuous cough, a fever and a loss or change in taste or smell.

However, other symptoms can include headaches, sore muscles and joints, tiredness, sore throats, vomiting and diarrhoea.

Dr Allison said: “Given the rapid rise in cases, the contact tracing team are working extremely hard but it is taking a little bit longer for the contact tracing team to make contact. Please bear with the team and continue to isolate and the team will be in touch as soon as they can.”

Anyone who becomes unwell should isolate immediately and seek a PCR test by calling 0800 028 2816 or booking online at NHS Inform.