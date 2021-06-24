Positive Covid-19 cases in Scotland highest recorded for second day in a row, almost topping 3,000

Positive Covid-19 cases in Scotland are at their highest level for the second day in a row, almost topping 3,000.

In the past 24 hours, 2,999 people in Scotland have tested positive for the disease.

This is up on yesterday’s 2,969 figure, which was double on the previous day.

The number of Covid deaths in Scotland yesterday was five, and they occurred in Greater Glasgow & Clyde, Lothian, Tayside, and Forth Valley.

NHS Highland has warned of an “alarming rise” in Covid cases across the north with more than half of May’s total recorded in a single day this week.

Areas including Caithness, Inverness, Oban, Helensburgh, Dunoon and Nairn are giving officials most concern.

Today’s Scottish Government data also show 200 new positive cases of the virus were reported in the NHS Grampian area in the last 24 hours, up by 25 from yesterday.

Hospital admissions

Seven patients with Covid are being treated in NHS Grampian hospitals today, however none of those patients are in intensive care.

In the NHS Highland area, there were 82 new positive cases of the virus recorded in the same period, one less than the day before.

Three new Covid cases have been recorded on Orkney in the last 24 hours.

NHS Orkney has asked everyone who has been in a pub in Kirkwall since June 14 to book a PCR test, after six cases were identified in a new Covid cluster.

One new case was recorded in Shetland, however no new Covid cases were recorded in the Western Isles.

No patients are being treated for Covid in hospitals in the Highlands, Shetland, Orkney and Western Isles.

Vaccination numbers

To date, 3,695,303 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination and 2,631,533 have received their second dose.

