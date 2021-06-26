Meet the Highlands’ answer to Captain Tom.

Neil Macdonald from Ross-shire will complete as many loops as possible of his famed heart on the hill in a bid to aid a prominent north charity.

Mr Macdonald, who has said he grew fascinated by crop circles in his younger years, secretly set out to create a romantic heart on the hillside by Knockfarrel, directly opposite his croft.

He did so in a loving gesture to his wife Mina.

Now, the kind-hearted 81-year-old will complete as many loops as possible of his creation to benefit Highland Hospice.

£2,500 fundraising target set

Mr Macdonald’s summer challenge will begin next Saturday, July 3, as he bids to raise more than £2,500.

He is aiming to walk every second day and will be joined by friends and family to provide support and to keep him company.

He has said, however, if he is feeling fit and healthy, he may walk every day.

He said: “I have fundraised successfully for various charities over the years, including Highland Hospice which is close to my heart.

“Highland Hospice is such a good charity that has helped so many friends and their families.

“Over the years I have raised around £50,000 for charity.

“I was a fencing contractor all my working life and it was a physical job. I have always kept myself fit and I just want to keep myself going.

“Hopefully, the weather will be kind to me.”

Heart steeped in mystery

The heart – which dates back 15 years – is situated directly opposite Mr Macdonald’s croft.

Ever the romantic, he created it in the dark of night as a gesture to his beloved wife Mina in case he ever forgot to say, “I love you”.

For years locals pondered over who created the heart, with false claims even made before Mr Macdonald came clean.

Creator outed

Ten years ago, on Neil and Mina’s Golden Wedding anniversary, their son Billy decided it was time for the truth to come out and Mr Macdonald’s identity was revealed in a local newspaper article.

Mr Macdonald explained: “I was always fascinated by crop circles and in particular their precision.

“In the middle of one late summer’s night, I set out on my own in secret – and after two moonlight outings it was finished.”

He continued: “On the first night, ropes were tied to a pivotal stake measured out as a compass to create two smooth curves at the top of the heart.

“Then on night two, I planted a torch at the bottom point of the heart, which guided me in a straight line from the two outer edges of the top curves.

“I also flattened the high bracken around it –it was quite difficult in the dark.”

Now each year, Mr Macdonald and a couple of his neighbours flatten the bracken to revitalise the heart.

‘Incredibly warming’ fundraiser

Highland Hospice fundraiser Katie Gibb said: “This story is just so touching.

“The creation of ‘The Heart on the Hill’ is so romantic and it is incredibly warming to think of Neil walking around it to raise funds for Highland Hospice this summer.

“His creations to this day provide mystery, intrigue and delight to visitors and local residents alike, and I am certain the local communities will be right behind Neil on this challenge.

“Good luck and huge thanks Neil!”

Mr Macdonald will be keeping folk up to date with his challenge via a dedicated Facebook page.

Proceeds can be donated via: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/walktheheart