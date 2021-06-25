Police stop over 110 vehicles in Shetland for road safety campaign

More than 110 motorists have been stopped by police in Shetland as part of an operation dedicated to road safety.

Carrying out high-visibility patrols in Shetland as part of Operation Cedar, two motorcyclist were on the look out for poor driving standards in a bid to reduce casualties across the Highlands and Islands.

Stopping more than 110 vehicles, a number of traffic offences were recorded including careless driving, road worthiness, MOT, speeding and driving licence offences.

Constable Robbie Stewart from the Highland and Islands road policing unit said: “These proactive patrols highlight our commitment to improving road safety across the Highland and Islands area and will hopefully reassure our communities that we are both listening and responding to their concerns.”

“It is important that as a driver you realise that you have a responsibility to ensure that your vehicle is not only road worthy and well maintained, but that you have all the documentation required to legally drive the vehicle.

“Through Operation Cedar, we aim to reduce casualties and influence driver behaviour and we will continue to address poor driving standards and poor decision making by robustly enforcing appropriate legislation.”