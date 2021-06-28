Just half an hour of your time a week can make a difference.

The pandemic has affected people in many ways, particularly those dealing with mental ill health, loneliness, isolation and memory loss.

A befriending charity is now appealing for new volunteers after experiencing a near 30% rise in demand for support for people and carers during lockdown.

Befrienders Highland has recently increased its full and part time staff to 10.

But it also wants to add to its 155 volunteers to help people who have struggled as social contact and activities have stopped.

Increased isolation has increased mental health referrals

When lockdown started in March 2020, the service had 97 befriender matches. Now there are 124 – a rise of 28% – with 47 on the waiting list.

Carol Summers, senior befriending co-ordinator with the charity, said: “Lockdown and Covid closures have been particularly difficult for carers and people with memory loss.

“We have recently recruited three new members of staff to help us increase the number of people we support.

“However, we still have people on our waiting list.

“The increased isolation that many people experienced has led to the mental health service also having a large increase in referrals and enquiries during lockdown.”

Volunteers come from all walks of life, from students and young mothers to retired people and shift workers.

They offer their time, from as little as half an hour a week, to provide support in many ways – over the telephone, face to face, via email and in groups, including walking groups.

The charity has also recently started providing befriending contact through gaming platforms.

Volunteers ‘stepped up’ during lockdown

Other volunteering roles are available in fundraising, admin and on the charity’s carer steering group.

“Our volunteers have been absolutely amazing, they really stepped up during lockdown”, said Ms Summers.

“The majority offered to call more frequently to those we support. And the length of the calls increased as well as people were so isolated and desperate to speak to someone.”

She said regular befriending contact makes a real and positive difference to people’s lives by reducing feelings of isolation or loneliness and increasing confidence.

It also gives people something to look forward to, increases feelings of self-worth, trust in others and provides opportunities for new interests and involvement.

“It’s amazing the difference that regular contact can make for people,” she continued.

“And you can make that difference for as little as half an hour a week.”

‘Fulfilling’ role for volunteers

One volunteer on the mental health service said: “Befriending is something simple.

“A small piece of my time each week can be so beneficial to another person. It’s very fulfilling for me.”

Another said: “The most rewarding thing about volunteering is to see my friend improving and growing in her confidence.

“We meet up on a regular basis. We tend to meet up on Saturday or Sunday for a walk and talk. From a mental health point of view, I do believe she has improved greatly.

“She is more eager to talk, seems more radiant and she smiles a lot.”

A Ross-shire man who suffers from memory loss receives weekly befriending calls.

His wife said: “It’s the only time in the week he laughs – he doesn’t do that anymore.

“But I can hear him laugh and chat away with his volunteer for half an hour each week and it is lovely to hear.”

A carer from Inverness also receives regular calls. He said: “The volunteer, he is my saviour. I don’t know where I would be without his calls.

“I can off-load and tell him things I tell no-one else. I’ve only known him a short time but I trust him. We also have a laugh as well!”

To find out more about becoming a Befrienders Highland volunteer email: admin@befriendershighland.org.uk or call 01463 712791.