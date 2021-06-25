‘We hope her family find peace’: Mountain rescue leader tells of tragic search for Sarah Buick

The leader of a mountain rescue team which helped find the body of missing Sarah Buick said 40 people were searching Ben Nevis for the Dundee hillwalker.

Sophisticated tracking technology was used to pinpoint the body of the 24-year-old on the UK’s highest mountain.

The body of a woman was found during searches on Ben Nevis on Thursday, two days after Sarah disappeared.

She is yet to be formally identified, However, Sarah’s family, who live in Broughty Ferry, have been informed.

John Stevenson, leader of Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team, said the woman was found on the south side of the mountain, about 2,000ft from the 4,413ft summit.

He described how difficult it was to search for her due to the size of Ben Nevis and not knowing which direction Sarah had descended from the summit.

“There were about 40 people searching both days and dogs and a drone too,” he said.

“We didn’t know what route she had taken.

“However the police used some special technology to find an app she had downloaded and she had followed that route spot on. That was the breakthrough.

“We are sorry that the search did not turn out better. But we hope her family find peace in the days ahead.”

No suspicious circumstances

The RAF and Police Scotland joined the search with Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team.

The hillwalker was last seen in a selfie she took at the summit of the mountain early on Tuesday.

She had posted her image at the top of Ben Nevis to social media.

Ms Buick added the message: “Good morning from Ben Nevis.”

Sarah was an experienced mountaineer and climbed Glen Lyon and Glen Nevis in May and April, and hiked Bidean nam Bian and Stob Coire Sgreamhach in Glen Coe earlier this month.

Police said there are no suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

A fundraiser, set up by a fellow hillwalker, for Sarah’s family, has already raised more than £200 within hours of it being set up.

Some of those paying tribute said it was a stark reminder of the dangers mountains and hills can pose.

Lochaber MRT also carried out two other rescues that day.

Mr Stevenson said: “The mountain is heaving with people and it’s not even main season yet.

“We just ask them to be well prepared and take care.”