Aberdeen records one Covid death in the last 24 hours, it has emerged

Aberdeen has recorded its second Covid death this week.

The Scottish Government’s daily figures showed two people had died from the virus in the last 24 hours – one from Aberdeen and another from Ayrshire and Arran.

Another local death was reported on…

Across Scotland, 1747 people have tested positive in the last 24 hours – down from from 2,999 yesterday.

Of those, 130 were recorded in NHS Grampian – down from 200.

There were 79 in Aberdeen, 48 in Aberdeenshire and three in Moray.

NHS Highland recorded 103 new positive cases of the virus recorded in the same period, 21 more than the day before.

By local authority area, there was 72 positive cases detected in Highland and 29 in Argyll & Bute.

Two new cases were recorded in Shetland.

No new Covid cases have been recorded on Orkney in the last 24 hours, however results from more than 1,000 tests sent to Glasgow for analysis amid an ongoing suspected virus surge, are expected early next week.

NHS Orkney has asked everyone who has been in a pub in Kirkwall since June 14 to book a PCR test, after six cases were identified in a new Covid cluster.

Its health chief Michael Dickson urges people to stay at home where possible.

For two days running this week, positive Covid-19 cases in Scotland were at their highest level, almost topping 3,000.

Earlier this week, NHS Highland warned of an “alarming rise” in Covid cases across the north with more than half of May’s total recorded in a single day this week.

Areas including Caithness, Inverness, Oban, Helensburgh, Dunoon and Nairn were giving officials most concern.

Hospital admissions

The data show that in the last 24 hours there were 30 new admissions to hospital by people suffering with covid-19 symptoms.

One person was admitted to intensive care.

Six patients with Covid are being treated in NHS Grampian hospitals, however none of those patients are in intensive care, according to the updated statistics.

No patients are being treated for Covid in hospitals in the Highlands, Shetland, Orkney and Western Isles.

Vaccination numbers

To date, 3,709.80 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination and 2,647.397 have received their second.

Proportion of Scottish population who have received each dose is 67.9% first dose and 48.4% second dose.

Read more

• How can I enjoy a Covid-safe holiday? Virologist’s tips

• Covid vaccine: Track the progress in these charts