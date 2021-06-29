Missing Orkney diver who died in waters named as David Pleace

An Orkney diver who died after going missing on Sunday has been named as David Pleace.

Mr Pleace’s body was recovered by police yesterday following an extensive search of the Orkney area with the assistance of coastguard teams.

The 57-year-old from Derby was reported missing at around 3pm on Sunday after he failed to resurface when he was due to.

The diver was in Scapa Flow, the area between Kirkwall and Scapa Bay.

A major operation with the help of police was launched after the alarm was raised at about 5.35pm on the same day.

Coastguard teams searched from the air while lifeboats were launched from Longhope, Stromness and Hoy in an attempt to find the man.

However, the operation was stood down at about 2am on Monday morning pending further information.

Now, police officers have officially identified the body recovered to be the one of Mr Pleace.

Orkney Inspector David Hall said: “Police were made aware of the incident around 5.35pm on Sunday, June 27.

“A multi-agency search response was launched and Mr Pleace’s body was recovered on Monday afternoon.

“Our thoughts are very much with his family and friends at this extremely difficult time.”

There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal in due course.