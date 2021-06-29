Schoolgirl taken to hospital following assault by two women in Invergordon

A young teenager has been taken to hospital after being assaulted by two older women in Invergordon.

The incident happened at around 8.45pm in the alley between Fleming Way and Ness Gardens on Tuesday.

A 14-year-old girl was approached and assaulted by two unknown older women, who are still to be formally identified.

The girl suffered minor injuries and was taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness. She was later released.

The first of the two older women is described as being around 60, of slim build and with grey hair.

The second is described as being around 40, of heavy build and with brown medium length hair.

Police are now appealing for anyone with further information to come forward.

Inspector Joanne Thomson said: “This was a frightening experience for the girl involved who, thankfully, did not suffer serious injuries.

“Inquires to establish the circumstances of this incident are ongoing and we are appealing to anyone who may have been in the area and may have seen anything to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident 3570 of June 28, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.