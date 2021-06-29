Dog and walker trapped by tide in Highlands rescued by lifeboat

A female walker and her dog have been rescued by a lifeboat after being cut-off by the tide in the Highlands.

Emergency services were alerted at about 2.30pm today that the duo were unable to walk to safety in Nairn.

Coastguard crews tasked the Findhorn-based Miro (Moray Inshore Rescue Organisation) lifeboat to retrieve the walkers.

The sand and shingle Old Bar to the east of Nairn is a common location for people to get cut-off by the tide.

A social media post from the group explained: “Miro launched and made way at speed and quickly found the casualty and her dog at the Old Bar, Nairn.

“Both were recovered safely and taken to Nairn Harbour where they were met by Nairn Coastguard who ensured they were safe and well.”