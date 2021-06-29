Popular road in Highlands closed following a serious road crash

A busy Highland road is expected to be closed for “some time” following a serious road crash.

The A82 Inverness to Drumnadrochit road has been shut following the two-vehicle incident near the Loch Ness Country House Hotel.

Police have announced the route has been shut between the Tomnahurich swing bridge in Inverness and the A831 Cannich road in Drumnadrochit.

The A82 is closed in both directions between the Tomnahurich Swing Bridge in Inverness and Drumnadrochit at the junction with A831 due to a road crash. There is a diversion in operation via A831/ A833 – Cannich to Beauly Road and then the A862 to Inverness. pic.twitter.com/HaLFL2j0xH — Northern Police (@northernPolice) June 29, 2021

Emergency services were alerted shortly after 8pm.

Diversions have been set up on the A831 and A833 on the south side and the General Booth Road, A833 and A862 to the north.

A police spokesman said on social media: “It is anticipated the road will be closed for some time.”