Popular road in Highlands closed following a serious road crash

By David Mackay
June 29, 2021, 9:02 pm Updated: June 29, 2021, 9:15 pm
Police have warned the A82 may be closed for "some time".

A busy Highland road is expected to be closed for “some time” following a serious road crash.

The A82 Inverness to Drumnadrochit road has been shut following the two-vehicle incident near the Loch Ness Country House Hotel.

Police have announced the route has been shut between the Tomnahurich swing bridge in Inverness and the A831 Cannich road in Drumnadrochit.

Emergency services were alerted shortly after 8pm.

Diversions have been set up on the A831 and A833 on the south side and the General Booth Road, A833 and A862 to the north.

A police spokesman said on social media: “It is anticipated the road will be closed for some time.”

