Is Outlander filming at Cruachan? Either that or the new Star Wars series will have stormtroopers wearing kilts

Actors in full Highland regalia have been spotted at the Star Wars film set on a Scottish mountain – sparking rumours that Outlander is being filmed at the same location.

Ben Cruachan is being used as the backdrop for the latest Star Wars TV series Andor.

The famous “Hollow Mountain” is home to a dam and reservoir which help fuel the massive hydro power station owned by Drax.

Earlier this month, The Press and Journal obtained exclusive back stage photographs of the Star Wars set.

They showed gun placements and structures appearing on the mountain.

Now workers on the set have claimed that Outlander is also being filmed there.

Outlander in the Highlands

Outlander is a historical drama television series starring Caitriona Balfe as Claire Randall, a married former World War II military nurse in Scotland who, in 1945, finds herself transported back to 1743.

She encounters the dashing Highland warrior Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan), and becomes embroiled in the Jacobite rising.

Outlander is no stranger to the Highlands, with previous locations used in the series including Glencoe and Kinloch Rannoch.

Film crew trucks, lorries and caravans have been spotted seven miles from the dam, tucked away near the mart in Dalmally.

One member of the crew said: “The Outlander people were there in all the Highland gear and make up on their faces. It definitely wasn’t Star Wars – they wouldn’t be using Highland gear. It’s a totally different scene to the Star Wars one.

“It’s a commonly known fact among the workers that Outlander is filming there.

“I think it is unusual for two productions to be filming at the same time. But Cruachan is an excellent location.”

A spokesman for Drax said they could make no comment about Star Wars – and denied that Outlander was being filmed at all.

Filming appears to be coming to an end on the mountain.

Our insider said: “They are ripping it all down. The structures for Star Wars are being taken down and loaded onto lorries before being removed.

“They have got landscaping teams in re-instating the mountain. A lot of rubbish was lying about and that is being disposed of too.

“Any people who are walking through the film set on the mountain are being escorted by security guards.”

© Supplied by Handout

High up the mountain

The filming has been taking place in a valley beneath the dam high up the mountain.

It couldn’t be seen by the main road, but there were structures dotted all around the area.

The site was described as “massive” with hospitality trucks, catering trucks and up to 250 people on site every day.

Black moss was sprayed on the structures and on the dam itself.

The TV series Andor will debut on Disney Plus in 2022.

Left Bank Pictures, which makes Outlander, did not respond to a request for information.