Tributes paid to motorcyclist killed in A82 crash as calls for improved safety ramp up

Tributes have been paid to a motorcyclist killed in a tragic collision on the A82.

Emergency services were called to the Inverness to Fort William trunk road on Tuesday evening follow reports of a two-vehicle crash.

The collision, involving a black and red Honda CBR motorcycle and a white Ford Transit van, happened around 7.45pm at the junction for the Loch Ness Country House Hotel.

Paramedics raced to the area south of Inverness to treat the severely injured motorcyclist, however, he died at the scene.

The van driver was uninjured.

Tributes to motorcyclist

Tributes have now been paid to the family across social media as calls for improved road safety on the notorious route intensify.

Gail Blackmore from Fort William wrote: “RIP. Thinking of the motorcyclist’s family and friends and driver of the van too it’s soo sad and shocking for everyone involved.”

Debbie McCulloch added: “I think those that have traveled that road know how treacherous it can be will be saddened that another life was lost. I for one absolute hate it. RIP.”

Improved road safety measures

Renewed calls for improved road safety measures on the A82 trunk road have now resurfaced as the death toll on the route increases.

A total of 50 people lost their life on the route since 2010; 20 of which occurred between 2017 and 2020.

An online survey was launched in November to prioritise target areas in need of improvement on the A82.

The 66-mile stretch has become a notorious location for fatal accidents in recent years.

Earlier this month, 16-year-old Edward Bush died at Raigmore Hospital after being hit by a car on the A82 Inverness to Drumnadrochit road at Kirkton.

The teenager from Henley on Thames, near London, was flown to hospital after being struck by a white Audi Q3 but died from his injuries.

A 16-year-old girl was also left in a critical condition in hospital following the incident, whilst another was taken to hospital but later discharged.

In February last year, a family of four were killed in a horror smash near the Nevis Range turn-off.

Rhys Cousin, 25, his wife Gemma, 26, and their daughters Peyton, 3, and Heidi, 1, from Inverness, were travelling on the A82 Fort William to Inverness trunk road in a green Mini Cooper when it was involved in a collision with a red Ford Fiesta.

Highland Councillor David Fraser said discussions were ongoing with Transport Scotland to establish a number of measures to improve safety along the 66-mile route.

Measures being considered include increased passing places and signage to warn drivers of the dangers of the road.

He said: “As with all accidents our condolences go to the family and friends. It’s an absolutely tragedy for everyone involved.

“We are in regular contact with Transport Scotland about road safety issues on the A82.

“Some of the things we are asking Transport Scotland apart from speed reduction on some of the areas we see as high risk including the Clansman and Invermoriston, we would also like to see improved signage to alert drivers to the dangers of the A82 and to pull over to allow traffic to pass.”

Mr Foster, representative for the Aird and Loch Ness area, said the matter remains a top priority for communities along the stretch.

He added: “None of that will have has an impact on the accident yesterday but it is something that we do feel we need to keep working at and its something all the communities in the area are very supportive of.”

Police appeal launched

Police have launched an appeal for information, in an attempt to establish the events leading up to Tuesday’s fatal crash.

Sergeant David Miller, of Police Scotland’s Highlands and Islands road Policing Unit, said: “Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident and our thoughts are with the family of the motorcyclist who has died.

“I am appealing to anyone who may have been in the area at the time of the crash to get in touch. In particular if you have dash-cam footage that might help with our collision investigation then let us know.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101.