Biker killed in Loch Ness crash involving a van named

A Highland biker killed in a crash involving a van has been named.

Andy McDiarmid, 51, from Nairn, died at the scene of the crash on the A82 Inverness to Fort William road on Tuesday.

The collision, involving a black and red Honda CBR motorcycle and a white Ford Transit van, happened around 7.45pm at the junction for the Loch Ness Country House Hotel, south of Inverness.

Sergeant David Miller, from the roads policing unit, said: “Our thoughts remain with the family of Mr McDiarmid and inquiries continue into the full circumstances of what happened.”

The road was closed for about five hours while collision inspectors examined the scene. Officers are appealing for anyone with dash-cam footage to come forward.

The tragedy has sparked renewed calls for safety measures on the A82, which campaigners have described as “treacherous”.

A total of 50 people lost their life on the route since 2010; 20 of which occurred between 2017 and 2020.

An online survey was launched in November to prioritise target areas in need of improvement on the A82.

Anyone with information, or who has dash-cam footage, should call 101 quoting incident number 3159 of Tuesday, June 29.