Want to be a councillor? Highland Council seeking nominations for Wick and Inverness wards

Nominations are now being taken for aspiring councillors to represent Wick and Inverness.

Highland Council is looking for two new representatives following the resignation of Nicola Ward, for Wick and East Caithness, and Graham Ross, for Inverness West.

Anyone that is an eligible voter can nominate a prospective candidate. The deadline is July 9.

For those keen to stand for the Wick ward, they must first make an appointment with local returning officer Alex Macmanus on 07568 544190.

Returning officer Charles Stephen for Inverness can be contacted on 07899 671489 or 07496 176004.

Forms can be found on the Highland Council website.

Council chief executive Donna Manson is encouraging communities to nominate people from all walks of life.

She said: “As an inclusive council and to provide greater representation of the diversity in our council we encourage prospective candidates from all backgrounds to come forward.

“Information can be found on our website but you can also drop us an e-mail election@highland.gov.uk for more information or an informal chat.”

Highland Council is currently made up of 25 Independent councillors, 18 SNP, 10 Conservatives and nine Lib Dems.

Depending on the number of potential candidates for each ward, a by-election will be held on August 12 with the results declared the next day.

Anyone over the age of 16 living in the specified areas can vote as long as they have registered to do so by July 26.