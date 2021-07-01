Thursday, July 1st 2021 Show Links
News / Highlands

Search under way in Sutherland to trace missing diver

By Michelle Henderson
July 1, 2021, 4:08 pm Updated: July 1, 2021, 5:43 pm
© PAUndated handout photo issued by the Maritime and Coastguard Agency of a Sikorsky S-92 search and rescue helicopter, four of the helicopters operating in Scotland have been grounded due to safety fears, the Maritime and Coastguard Agency said today. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Issue date: Tuesday July 17, 2007. See PA story AIR Coastguard. Photo credit should read: Maritime and Coastguard Agency/PA Wire
A major search is under way off the coast of Sutherland for a missing diver.

Emergency crews were called to the Kinlochbervie area around 11am following concerns for an overdue diver.

Air, land and water searches are now being carried out across the west coast.

Stornoway Coastguard’s helicopter is involved, while land teams from Kinlochbervie and Melness comb the coastline below.

Members of RNLI Lochinver lifeboat team are also on hand assisting with the search.

A coastguard spokesman said: “Some other local boats are also assisting in the search.”

Police are also in attendance after being made aware of concerns for the diver.

A police spokesman said: “Around 12.15pm on Thursday, July 1, we were made aware of a diver missing off the coast of Sutherland near Kinlochbervie.

“Officers are currently involved in an ongoing multi-agency search in the area.”

More to come.

