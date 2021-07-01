Search under way in Sutherland to trace missing diver

A major search is under way off the coast of Sutherland for a missing diver.

Emergency crews were called to the Kinlochbervie area around 11am following concerns for an overdue diver.

Air, land and water searches are now being carried out across the west coast.

Stornoway Coastguard’s helicopter is involved, while land teams from Kinlochbervie and Melness comb the coastline below.

Members of RNLI Lochinver lifeboat team are also on hand assisting with the search.

A coastguard spokesman said: “Some other local boats are also assisting in the search.”

Police are also in attendance after being made aware of concerns for the diver.

A police spokesman said: “Around 12.15pm on Thursday, July 1, we were made aware of a diver missing off the coast of Sutherland near Kinlochbervie.

“Officers are currently involved in an ongoing multi-agency search in the area.”

More to come.