Search for diver missing off the coast of Sutherland called off

The search for a missing diver off the coast of Sutherland has been called off.

Air, land and water searches were carried out in the Kinlochbervie area on Thursday following concerns for a diver who had failed to resurface.

A concerned crewman onboard the dive vessel alerted the coastguard at around 11am after a member of the party failed to return.

Rescue teams expanded the search area as concerns continued to grow for the divers welfare.

The coastguard has now confirmed they have stood down the search.

Dave Newton, senior coastal operations officer, said: “Despite the extensive search of the area throughout the day, we could not find the diver and the decision was made by Stornoway Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre to terminate the search.

“Or thoughts are with the family and friends of the missing diver.”