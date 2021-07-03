Scottish Forrest Gump undertakes mammoth 10,000km cycle ahead of Olympics

Scotland’s own Forrest Gump has taken on a mammoth 80 day cycling challenge to “drum up support for our athletes” competing in the Olympics.

Endurance athlete Jamie Ramsay is cycling 10,000km around the UK to hype up support for British athletes preparing for the games in Tokyo.

The 41-year-old has now reached the north of Scotland is on his way to John O’Groats.

He is also solo camping his way round the country as part of the challenge – meaning he is carrying his tent with him as he bikes.

Mr Ramsay, who was crowned Scottish Adventurer of the Year in 2016, has travelled the world to take part in running and cycling challenges.

He took on cycling after deciding he needed to “diversify” from big runs, and has gone across South America, France and Australia.

He had originally got the backed of Whole Earth, Team GB’s sponsors, to cycle to Tokyo, where the Olympics begin next month, but due to the pandemic he was forced to scale back his plans and focus on a UK tour instead.

‘Olympians are my inspirations’

Mr Ramsay said: “I don’t feel like people are really behind the Olympics yet, you don’t get that feeling of excitement and I don’t know if it’s because of the Euros but we need to drum up support for our athletes going out there doing amazing things.

“Olympians are my inspiration. Adventurers are great but it’s the people who dedicate their whole life to doing something and being the best at it, so I was really excited. Then when Covid hit we came up with this plan instead.”

Mr Ramsay set off from Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in east London in May and has been pedaling his way around the UK since.

When he told family and friends that he was going to cycle 10,000km around the UK, they were doubtful he would manage to stick to the target as it is so much smaller than previous routes.

And today he admitted they might have been right.

“It’s actually got to the point where I am struggling to think how I’m going to get round the UK in only 10,000km because there’s so many wonderful things to see,” he said.

To fuel his travels, Mr Ramsay has been eating peanut butter in all sorts of ways – including topped with smoked mackerel pate.

He added: “I have it with any fruit, pork pies, I haven’t had it with fish and chips yet but that is definitely on the list.”

The ride got off to particularly wet start, but now Mr Ramsay is longing for some wind – to keep the midges away as he travels around the north.

“The first 21 days rained every single day, all day every day, nd that was pretty challenging being on the bike wet and cold,” he said. “Up here the midges, my dear lord, as a camper you normally look for places with no wind right now I’m look for places with wind.”.

The Scottish leg

Mr Ramsay grew up in East Lothian and is “loving exploring Scotland” on his trip.

As well as the usual passes, such as Bealach na Bà, the history-lover has plans to stop off at plenty of Jacobite and World War II sites, as well as the mystical stone circles.

He is also hoping to squeeze in a few whisky tasting sessions.

“You have to take breaks every once in a while,” he said. “I don’t like just sitting, I find that quite boring. So, I’m having a look to see if there is something different to go and do.”

Mr Ramsay is also hoping he can get to Orkney, and is particularly looking forward to exploring Aviemore. He will then head through Inverness, Moray and Aberdeen before heading south again.

What next?

Mr Ramsay is due to arrive in Stoke-on-Trent, or ‘Stokeyo’ as he calls it, by July 23 – the day of the Olympics opening ceremony.

After taking in the games, he wants to travel around the UK again with his hiking gear, paddleboard and running kit to explore the areas he has cycled through.

He said: “This journey has rekindled a love for certain parts of the UK like Snowdonia, Lake District, Peak District, and the whole of the Western Isles.

“I’m a big believer in trying to plan as little as possible, if you plan it’s not an adventure – its just an itinerary.”

Fact file