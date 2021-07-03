Rapid covid testing launched in Inverness and Aviemore

Rapid Covid testing is being rolled out in two Highland communities following a rise in cases in the region.

Mobile units will be supplying asymptomatic community testing in Inverness and Aviemore in the coming weeks to stem the spread of the virus.

The lateral flow tests are being offered to individuals not presenting any Covid symptoms

The roll out, operated by Highland Council and NHS Highland, comes as Covid cases in Scotland surpassed 4,000 for the first time since the pandemic began.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced drop-in vaccination clinics will be established in all areas of the mainland in an attempt to bring infections rates down.

Convener of Highland Council, Bill Lobban said: “In Highland we now have three mobile testing units available to travel to identified locations with a team of trained staff to deliver testing for people without symptoms. Our mobile units can be deployed wherever needed.

“If mobile units come to your area we encourage you to make use of the testing facilities as this will enable quick detection of any localised cases of COVID-19.

“It also offers reassurance for anyone concerned about potentially being an asymptomatic carrier of the virus.”

Where you can access a test

A mobile testing unit will be in operation within the Tesco Car Park at Inverness retail park offering drop-in appointments from Monday through until Friday from 9.30am until 4.30pm each day.

On Wednesday, testing will also commence in Aviemore at a temporary unit, situated at Aviemore retail park.

The unit will be in operation until Friday from 9.30am until 4pm.

The test uses the Lateral Flow Device (LFD) and is easy to administer. Results will be sent by text and/or email to those attending, so there is no need to stay on site. Guidance is provided on what to do if a test is negative, positive or unclear.

The mobile testing units will also be operating an LFD Collect service, which makes packs of seven testing kits available for free to the public, to be taken away and used at home.

The testing process takes ten minutes, and results are usually sent within an hour, though may occasionally take up to 24 hours.

Reducing risk

Dr Tim Allison, director of Public Health with NHS Highland, said: “Many people who have coronavirus (COVID-19) have no symptoms, and will be spreading it without realising. By expanding community testing we will be able to identify more cases giving us a better chance of stopping COVID-19 from spreading.

“Testing for those without symptoms, asymptomatic testing, will help us to identify those who are positive but do not have symptoms. We can then advise them to self-isolate and therefore prevent spread.

“Anyone that tests positive with an LFD needs to get a confirmatory PCR test. More testing helps to show us how the virus is spread and will help us reduce risk.”

Asymptomatic testing rolled out to target rising Covid cases

Since the launch of the Community Testing Programme in April, Highland Council’s Mobile covid clinics have provided a pop-up venue for rapid COVID-19 testing at 12 different locations across the Highland region.

Inverness and Aviemore have both been subject to Asymptomatic testing on numerous occasions in recent months.

Last month, Highland Council extended its asymptomatic testing scheme in the community to help identify more cases in the community.

The scheme was initiated after a cluster of cases were identified in the village.

In April, Inverness residents turned out to get tested after a mobile testing unit was established at the Highland Council headquarters.

The scheme was rolled out for a second time last month as cases began to increase across the country.

The mobile covid clinics also double as vaccination clinic provide further testing and vaccination facilities across the Highlands.

Councillor Allan Henderson, chairman of the Highland Council’s Communities and Place committee, added: “The community testing programme has been sending its mobile covid clinics across the Highlands, delivering rapid COVID-19 testing for people without symptoms.

“As it continues this service, I would recommend everyone take the opportunity to get tested when a unit arrives in your area. Not everyone who gets COVID-19 knows they have it, and can be passing it on without realising, so by taking a test regularly, we can all make sure we’re doing our bit to stop the spread.

“The friendly staff at these units will take you through the whole process, so you can leave reassured that you’re helping your community stay safe.”