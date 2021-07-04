Police appeal for help to trace missing Caithness man

A 64-year-old man has been reported missing from the Wick area of Caithness.

Police are appealing for help to trace Douglas Macgregor who has not been seen since around 12pm on Wednesday June 30.

He was last seen leaving his home in Castletown and is believed to be driving his silver Honda Civic, with registration OW56 EVC.

Mr Macgregor is described as being 5ft6in tall, with grey/white hair that is receding and thinning. What he was wearing at the time is unknown.

Constable Stephen Todd, from Thurso Police Station, said: “We are concerned about Douglas’ wellbeing as he has not been seen or heard from since Wednesday 30th June 2021.

“We are appealing for anyone who recognises Douglas, or has information regarding his whereabouts to please come forward.

“We would also urge Douglas to please get in touch with someone to confirm that he is ok.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 and quote incident number 1857 of Saturday July 3.