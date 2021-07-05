The south-west Highlands have been issued with a yellow weather warning for rain by the Met Office as stormy conditions linger from the weekend.

The warning covers an area that also stretches over to the east coast to include Dundee, Perth and Edinburgh.

Residents of that area are advised that there is a small chance homes and businesses could be flooded.

Transport may be affected with bus and train services delayed and the possibility of road closures.

Some places could also experience power cuts due to the wet conditions.

The weather forecasting body says heavy, slow-moving showers will give a risk of flooding over the course of the day and into the evening.

Today’s warning came into effect at 11am and will last until a minute to midnight.

It comes after a yellow thunderstorm warning was issued for a similar area on Sunday.

Poor weather led to significant flooding in the Central Belt, particularly on roads in Glasgow and homes and businesses in the centre of Edinburgh.

More information on the weather warning can be found on the Met Office website.