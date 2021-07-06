BBC hunt for Gaelic speaking performer for new children’s puppet show

Do you fancy getting acquainted with a friendly Highland cow and puffin?

BBC Alba is looking for a Gaelic speaking performer to help with the creation of their newest children’s puppet show, Meaban’s Moo.

Meaban and Moo, a Highland cow and puffin, are an unlikely partnership. They live together in a fisherman’s hut by the bay.

The Gaelic word meaban means rascal, alluding the mischievous nature of the pair.

Gaelic speakers who are interested in honing and developing their on camera puppetry skills are encouraged to apply.

The programme should begin filming in September, and aims to teach Gaelic through repetition.

It will be fast-paced, silly and fun, educating children without them even realising it.

Meaban’s Moo already features a star-studded cast. Colin Purves’ repertoire as a principal puppeteer includes both the Jurassic Park and Star Wars franchises.

The successful applicant will also work with Warrick Brownlow-Pike, who has worked on other BBC Children’s shows including The Furchester Hotel and Hackertime.

Professional experience isn’t necessary to apply for the role.

Sarah MacKinnon from CBBC Alba, said: “We are hoping to find someone who would like to start a career in television puppetry.

“If you have worked in theatre with puppets, have been teaching yourself at home or are just interested in puppetry then this may be the perfect opportunity for you.”

The deadline for applications is July 30.

Applications can be sent to sarah.mackinnon01@bbc.co.uk