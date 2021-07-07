Ross County’s chief executive becomes ambassador for mental health charity MikeysLine

A Highland mental health charity has named its new ambassador.

Steven Ferguson, chief executive of Ross County, will work to promote the profile of Mikeysline, which offers support and advice in face-to-face sessions, by text and online.

It comes as the charity expands into Easter Ross, with new services launching soon in Skiach and Tain.

Mr Ferguson, who played for various clubs before joining the upper ranks of Ross County in 2014 and becoming chief executive last year, said: “The footballing community is becoming more and more aware of how important it is to look after our mental health as well as our physical fitness. So I am thrilled to be joining Mikeysline as an ambassador, to help de-stigmatise mental health issues and to ensure that everyone who needs support has access to it.

““The Highlands is my adopted home, and I feel very privileged to be able to work with a charity that does so much good for those living in the area. I am looking forward to working with Mikeysline to raise awareness of the support available to those struggling with their mental health – both within the Ross County community and across the region.”

Mr Ferguson joins actress Karen Gillan and Inverness Caledonian Thistle’s John Robertson as ambassadors.

Two other faces of the charity, Invergordon strongman Luke Stoltman and St Johnstone FC’s Scott Boyd – have recently stood down to focus on other areas of work, while continuing to actively support the charity.

Appointment comes at ‘exciting time’ for growing charity

Emily Stokes, service manager at Mikeysline, added: “We are so excited to welcome Steven to Mikeysline as an ambassador. As an influential figure in the sporting world, his insight and profile will help us bring our services to the attention of so many people who might never have found them otherwise.

“This appointment comes at an exciting time, as we are expanding our face-to-face offering into Easter Ross.”

Mikeysline was set up in 2015 following the death of two Highlands men within 48 hours.

Ms Stokes added: “We have secured premises at the recently-opened Am Bothan Community Cafe near Skiach, and are currently gathering feedback from the local community to start providing them with the support they need in the near future.

““We will also be launching a new pilot young person’s service in Tain later this month, based in the local Tesco, to build upon the work of our Inverness scheme which started in February.”

“I would also like to take this opportunity to express my sincere thanks and gratitude to our two former ambassadors, Luke Stoltman and Scott Boyd. They helped us to promote Mikeysline to a wider audience, and support us in our mission to break down the stigma around speaking openly about mental health and suicide at such a crucial time and in such a difficult year.”

Anyone struggling with their mental health can reach out to Mikeysline via the text line service on 07786 207755, as well as via live chat, Twitter and Messenger.

The charity also offers face-to-face support from its Inverness headquarters, The Hive, as well as an additional support service for young people.