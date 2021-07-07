‘They are the lowest of the low’ – Postie smashes car window to stop thieves after they raid Highlands home

A brave postie has spoken of how he smashed the windscreen of a car in an attempt to apprehend a group of thieves from a home in the Highlands.

Gavin Wood was out on his regular round in the Dulnain Bridge area, near Grantown, when he spotted some household valuables, including a television and tools, dumped at the side of the road.

Concerned, the postie of more than 20 years went into the nearby property and discovered a break-in in progress.

He chased the culprits out away and then tried to smash the windscreen of the gold Volkswagen Golf they sped away in.

Mr Wood – who was left with a gash on his hand – has since shared his video footage of the drama on his Facebook page and urged other residents in the area to be vigiliant.

Acting on his suspicions

The 39-year-old single dad from Grantown has been servicing the Dulnain Bridge area for eight years.

He explained how he first became suspicious that something was wrong when he saw the car in the area.

Upon finishing his round, he opted to take a detour and take a picture of the car’s number plate, however he swiftly realised something wasn’t right.

He explained: “On my delivery round I had already been passed the house but I didn’t have any mail for them. I was up delivering to some farms that were up past that house and when I came back down the road, the car in question drove past me and did a U-turn at the junction and turned up that wee side road.

“I thought on my way back, I’ll drive and go past and see if the car is still there and take a photo of the number plate just in case I hear anything later on about poachers.

“I took the picture and I drove past towards the junction and I saw the stuff at the side of the road – a television and tools – and I clicked as to what was may be happening.”

Leaping into action

Without hesitation, the 39-year-old drove up around the side of the property before reporting the incident to the police.

Aware that it would take some time for the police to arrive, he decided to act.

Upon approach, he explained how he saw a large safe loaded into a wheelbarrow on the patio of the rural property.

Mr Wood said: “I just drove around the back of the house. I stopped in the van and I could see them round the corner on the patio.

“I phoned the police from the postie van saying there was a burglary going on right now and they said ‘we will get someone with you’.

“At that point I thought, I will just get out. I thought they had went back into the house, because you couldn’t really see, so that’s when I thought I better record it as proof in case they get me done with something.

“I went into the house to look for them and they weren’t there so that’s when I grabbed my phone.

“The minute I looked round the corner, the guy spotted me and that’s when I took to my heels and chased them. I didn’t even get a chance to sneak up on them.

“I thought if they were both in the house, I could maybe just go in and apprehend them.”

Smashing the windscreen

He added: “The other guy was nearer the car so he managed to get into the driver seat and start the car revving it, wheels spinning.

“The passenger jumped in and that’s when they started driving towards me. I thought I’m not going to jump on the bonnet so I’ll smash the windscreen with my hands.

“I hit the windscreen on the drivers side so I thought he wouldn’t be able to see where he was going. I tried the drivers door but it was locked so I shattered the windscreen on the drivers side and then they just drove off.”

“I would do it again in a second”

Looking back, Mr Wood said he wouldn’t hesitate to act again to protect the livelihoods of his customer’s.

“It’s quite low to do that,” he said.

“They are the lowest of the low.

“You work all your life; I’m a postie and I’m not exactly on a big paying job and these ones come along and just decide to go into people’s privacy. It doesn’t matter who it was, I would do it again in a second.

“They could have had a knife or anything but I didn’t think about that.”

He added: “I’ve known my customers for eight years and its your typical postie round – you know everyone, you get a cup of tea, you get tips at Christmas and you can leave things in places. You know them and they know you personally and I like my customers. I would do that for my customers anytime.”

Praise for ‘quick-thinking’ actions

Police later found the burnt-out Golf in Elgin, nearly 40 miles away.

Detective Sergeant Louise Thewlis, based at Aviemore Police Station, praised the efforts of the community and confirmed they are following a “positive line of inquiry.”

She said: “We were made aware of a housebreaking that was ongoing around 2.15pm on Tuesday, July 6 in Dulnain Bridge.

“Due to the quick thinking actions of members of the community, the suspects were disturbed so most items couldn’t be stolen and we have since received further important information relating to this incident.

“A gold Volkswagen Golf believed to be involved was recovered by officers burnt out in Elgin hours later.

“We are following a positive line of inquiry.”

She added: “I would like to thank those who have helped us with our investigation so far.”

Anyone with any information relating to this incident can contact police on 101.