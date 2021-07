A woman has been reported missing from Grantown-on-Spey.

Nicola Black was last seen on the A95 near to Grantown-on-Spey around 5.30pm on Wednesday, July 7.

The 52-year-old is thought to be wearing camouflage trousers, blue trainers and an olive green top.

She is described as white, 5ft 4in, with a slim build and light brown hair.

Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact them on 101.