Guide aimed at creating ‘summer of fun’ for Highland youngsters published

A directory of summer fun has been created to make it easier for families in the Highlands to enjoy the holidays.

Swimming, dance and even acrobatic sessions are included in the guide, as well as arts and crafts, music and story workshops.

Highland Council is also trying to ensure their “summer of fun” appeals to the older age groups too and has set up youth hubs in areas including Inverness, Tain, Wick and Thurso.

The local authority’s education chairman John Finlayson said praised the efforts of staff and pupils for getting through a “challenging school year” as he wished them a happy and “well-deserved” holiday.

‘Have fun and recharge your batteries’

While some activities in the directory are not available in every area, the council has tried to include as many different cultural and learning opportunities as possible.

Mr Finlayson added: “Council staff have been working with partners across Highland to create and deliver a programme of fun activities for our children and young people and the programme is now under way. I would encourage Highland families to take a look at what is on offer in their area and take advantage of the fantastic sessions and events coming to so many communities over the next few weeks.

It's not too late to #GetIntoSummer and book for our Summer of Hope programme! Find out more and book remaining spaces ➡️ https://t.co/ziBnjpsZUw You can also find lots of ideas for your own fun summer family activities on the @parentclubscot website! pic.twitter.com/0ul4O2Ex6P — The Highland Council (@HighlandCouncil) July 8, 2021

“This summer is a time to have fun, to recharge batteries, and to look ahead to hopefully, a less disrupted school session from August”.

The Scottish Government announced £20m nationally to help kids ‘Get Into Summer’ as part of the recovery from Covid-19. Supported by this funding, they are encouraging children, young people and families to get out and socialise and re-connect after a challenging year around Covid-19.