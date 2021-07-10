Highland locations chosen as the UK’s most secret destinations

Two Highland destinations have been selected as the UK’s greatest hidden gems giving visitors a taste of being abroad.

Observatory Gully on Ben Nevis and West Voe Beach in Shetland were nominated as the UK’s most secret destinations resembling picturesque overseas locations.

Energy comparison company SaveOnEnergy set out to name the UK’s top 10 using the power of social media.

Analysists matched up the UK’s locations with similar looking foreign destination, prior to investigating Instagram hashtags; recording the number of posts under each hashtag.

The locations were then ranked from lowest to highest, creating a list of country’s best secret destinations.

Scotland come up top trumps

A total of three Scottish destinations were selected for the UK-wide list, with all three securing the top spots.

Observatory Gully, Ben Nevis claimed the number one spot as the UK’s most secret destination securing just 19 Instagram hashtags.

Ben Nevis near Fort William resides as Britain’s tallest mountain standing at more than 4400 ft.

The gully was matched with Mont Blanc, the highest mountain in the Alps, located in the south east of France along the borders of Switzerland and Italy.

The mountain stands at 15,778 ft tall and is the second- highest mountain in Europe.

Shetland takes second place

West Voe Beach in Shetland secured second place with 66 tags on the social media platform.

Located on the west of Sumburgh Airport, the beach is one of four on the the island that have secured a seaside Award from Keep Scotland Beautiful.

The crescent white sandy beach is backed by steep dunes clad in marram grass, hiding its beauty from plain sight.

West Voe Beach was matched with Yyteri Beach in Finland, a four mile stretch of golden sand, located on the west coast.

Backed by sand dunes and woodland, the beach over looks the Gulf of Bothnia, which merges with the Baltic Sea at its southern end.

From Mull to the United States

Taking the third spot was Langamull Beach on the Isle of Mull, securing 164 hashtags on Instagram.

The beach, which can be accessed at the end of a two mile track, provides picuresque views of the Isle of Rum on a clear day.

The access track is also home to one of the islands oldest settlement ruins called Kildavie.

The Scottish destination was matched with Crane Beach in the United States of America.

The 1,234-acre conservation and recreation property in Ipswich, Massachusetts lies north of Cape Ann.

It consists of a four-mile-long sandy beachfront, dunes, and a maritime pitch pine forest.

Read more:

Scotland’s top five secret destinations

The energy comparison company also identified Scotland’s top five destinations.

Observatory Gully on Ben Nevis, West Voe Beach in Shetland and Langamull Beach maintained the top spots, followed by Mealtfalls on the Isle of Skye and Biden nam Bian, a mountain lying to the south of Glencoe.

UK’s top 10 secret destinations

The UK’ top 10 secret destinations include:

1. Observatory Gully, Ben Nevis

2. West Voe Beach, Shetlands

3. Langamull Beach, Isle of Mull

4. Elegug Stacks, Pembrokeshire

5. Cautley Spout, Cumbria

6. Gaping Gill, North Yorkshire

7. Rathfinny, Sussex

8. Liverpool Chinatown

9. Chapel Down winery, Kent

10. Leighton House Museum