Danish billionaire Anders Holch Povlsen funds library for Tongue Primary

The Danish billionaire and Scotland’s biggest landowner Anders Holch Povlsen has funded a library for Tongue Primary.

The clothing magnet, who owns more land than the Queen, has jointly donated £11,000 with 3b Construction towards the reading scheme.

With the books due to arrive later this summer, the pupils are designing a logo for the newly-named Hope Library.

Teachers at the north Sutherland school where a campaign was underway for funds to improve reading resources are welcoming the donation.

Deep gratitude

Teacher Christine Stokes said: “Pupils, staff and parents are delighted that in the coming school year P1 – P7 will have access to a brand new comprehensive reading programme and upper primary library.

“Both have been priorities for investment to ensure the brilliant young minds at our school have the knowledge resources they need to learn and thrive now and in the future.

“We cannot thank Wildland and 3b enough for their kind contribution to our school and look forward to welcoming them for a visit to the new Hope Library once in the new academic year.”

Tim Kirkwood, chief executive of Wildland Limited which manages the Hope Estate close to Tongue, along with other local businesses, said he recognised the impact Coronavirus has had on schools and wanted to help.

He said: “We’re thrilled to have the opportunity to help Tongue Primary to invest in the futures of local children in this way and we’re delighted at the choice of name for the new library.

“At a time when educational resources have been stretched by the pandemic, it’s hugely important that pupils have access to the learning tools they need to thrive.”

Community-spirited

Earlier this year Mr Povlsen purchased and donated a new lifeboat for volunteers at the independently-run East Sutherland Rescue Association.

He has also invested in the Shetland Space Centre.

Along with rewilding the land, he says community investment is at the heart of his vision.