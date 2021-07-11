Highland community council chairwoman forced out by online trolls

The chairwoman of a small Highland community council has been forced out by online trolls.

Yvonne Rosie had been chair of Kinlochleven Community Council (KCC) for nearly eight years and served on the community council for almost a decade in total.

But despite being praised for her hard work to improve the village she said she had taken the decision with “enormous regret and deep sadness”, adding, “but one can only take so much”.

Ms Rosie added that she had “come to the end of my tether with bullies, and those who make the bullets for others to fire”.

In an emotional post on the council’s Facebook she wrote:”It with enormous regret and deep sadness that I inform you I have resigned from the KCC.

“A decision which I have not taken lightly I can assure you, but one can only take so much.

Selfless role

“Any volunteer will tell you it can be difficult, there are trials and tribulations, success is rare but the expectations are high.

“We don’t carry out these duties for personal gain, we carry them out because we care and have a healthy respect for not only the village but the community, although there is a small group who believe otherwise.”

The community councillor continues, saying she had spoken with previous community council members “who furnished me with an insight to then and now; and to he honest not much had changed, same issues, same problems and even personality clashes”.

She says the emergence of social media has made things worse.

“Your home and personal space has been invaded, making you much more accessible, there is no safety distance,” she says.

She goes on: “My issues with this have escalated over the last couple of years or so, people have used social media to berate, cajole, castigate, use opinion as fact, deride, lie and ultimately bully, all from the safety of a keyboard.

Cowardice

“They never do this at a meeting where much of these issues could be discussed, debated, argued and hopefully rectified. But no, it’s much more fun to needle, to chip away at the foundation of what as a group you try to do.”

She continues: “There is no doubt this post will encourage an avalanche of yet more invective, but this is not the intent. I’ve just come to the end of my tether with bullies, and those who make the bullets for others to fire.

“Kinlochleven deserves so much more … I’m just gutted and upset it has ended so abruptly and under these circumstances.”

There have been a number of contentious issues in recent years in which the community council has been embroiled, including controversial plans for a zipwire.

Fort William and Ardnamurchan councillor Andrew Baxter, who lives in Kinlochleven, said he was sad to see Ms Rosie depart.

He said: “I’m saddened Yvonne has decided to resign. She has always endeavoured to do what she thinks is right for the village.”

News of Ms Rosie’s departure saw support from followers, praising her for her work on the community council.

One woman wrote:”Massive Thank You for everything you have done for our fab wee village, but you are right, you can only take so much & why the hell should you for trying your best for the majority of us.

“I can only imagine what you’ve had to put up with, every thread on here about village issues ends up with the same idiots arguing the same nonsense! Sad you wont be in a position to fight for good for us anymore, but maybe in your absence all these bullies will come forward & volunteer now! What are the chances.”

Another wrote:”We thank you very much for all you have done for our village. You do not deserve the crap that certain people have thrown at you and others who sincerely do their best for our community. They want to sort out their own doorstep and find something better to do with their time. Thank you Yvonne.”

Community in despair

One woman stated: ‘So sad to hear this from someone who does so much for the community and is treated so badly that you are pushed to this.

“It does seem like a lot of those who espouse such virtues of caring for others and condemning bullying are actually the ones being the most cruel. I believe a difference of opinion but this does not justify hounding people in this way.

“My experience is that those keyboard warriors rarely have the decency to talk face to face. Shame on them.”