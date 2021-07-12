Man charged after two-vehicle crash on A9

A man has been charged with road traffic offences following a crash on the A9.

A woman was also taken to hospital as a precaution.

The incident occurred near Portgower and involved two vehicles.

Police were called to the crash at around 12.45pm on Monday, July 12.

The stretch of the A9 between Lothbeg and Helmsdale was closed for around three hours but has since reopened.

Drivers are being urged to take care as there are delays on the road following the incident.

CLEAR❗️⌚️15:25#A9 OPEN The #A9 is now OPEN at Portgower following an RTC. Both directions running✅ Traffic remains heavy in the area and may take a while to ease so please #ExpectDelays.@NWTrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/I9dvpasy63 — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) July 12, 2021

The A9 runs between Inverness and Thurso.