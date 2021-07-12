Tuesday, July 13th 2021 Show Links
Man charged after two-vehicle crash on A9

By Lauren Robertson
July 12, 2021, 2:09 pm Updated: July 12, 2021, 5:19 pm
Police attended a two-vehicle crash on the A9.

A man has been charged with road traffic offences following a crash on the A9.

A woman was also taken to hospital as a precaution.

The incident occurred near Portgower and involved two vehicles.

Police were called to the crash at around 12.45pm on Monday, July 12.

The stretch of the A9 between Lothbeg and Helmsdale was closed for around three hours but has since reopened.

Drivers are being urged to take care as there are delays on the road following the incident.

The A9 runs between Inverness and Thurso.

