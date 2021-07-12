Rail services on Highland Main Line disrupted following landslip near Pitlochry

Rail services on the Highland Main Line have been plagued by disruption due to a landslip near Pitlochry.

Commuters are experiencing significant delays to services operating between Inverness, Glasgow Queen Street and Edinburgh Waverly due to a mudslide south of Killiecrankie viaduct, near Pitlochry.

Scheduled services have been running at a reduced speed as Network Rail engineers remain at the scene trying to fix the problem.

Rail operators took to Twitter shortly after 5am this morning to warn commuters of potential delays.

They wrote: “We’re currently working to clear a mudslide which occurred overnight to the south of Killiecrankie Viaduct, near Pitlochry. The line is closed for now while we remove the debris, check with your operator for service updates.”

NEW: There's disruption on the Highland Mainline due to a mudslide overnight. We're dealing with this on a train by train basis for now. Our 0503 Perth to Inverness is replaced by a bus, while the 0536 Inverness to Perth will run normally at least as far as Blair Atholl. ^Angus https://t.co/o60f75cwPn — ScotRail (@ScotRail) July 12, 2021

Mudslide brings disruption

Rail operators closed the line early this morning as they worked to clear debris from the line between Pitlochry and Blair Atholl.

Passengers on the 05:03 service from Perth to Inverness were forced to make the 112 mile journey north onboard a replacement bus service.

The line was later reopened with services running at a reduced speed.

Passengers are being warned to expect delays until 5pm this evening as engineers work to restore the line to running order.