News / Highlands

Appeal for information after theft of two spaniels in the Highlands

By Denny Andonova
July 15, 2021, 9:45 am Updated: July 15, 2021, 4:58 pm
The two Springer Spaniel dogs were stolen from their home at the weekend.
Police have issued an appeal for information after thieves snatched two dogs from their home in the Highlands – causing “considerable distress” to their owner and his family.

Officers were called to a property outside Kingussie after two springer spaniels were taken from their kennels at the weekend.

The dogs are believed to have been stolen between 8pm on Sunday July 11 and 7.30am on Monday July 12.

One pooch is an 11-year-old female springer spaniel with a white coloured body, a docked tail and liver brown colouring on her head and ears.

The other dog is a 3-year-old female springer spaniel, described as mostly white with black coloured head and ears, and a black patch by the tail.

Constable Neil Richards, of Aviemore Police Station said: “The theft of the dogs has caused considerable distress to their owner and his family.

“I would urge anyone with any information which could assist our investigation to get in touch.

“I am also appealing to anyone who may have been in the area around the time of the incident and noticed anything suspicious to contact police.”

Anybody with information about the theft is urged to get in touch with police on 101 quoting incident number 0728 of July 12 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

