Air traffic controllers to strike over plans to close remote towers in the Highlands and Islands

Air traffic controllers are to take strike action to save “high value” jobs amid rows over plans to close remote towers in the Highlands and Islands.

Staff at Highlands and Islands Airport Limited (Hial) will stage a one-day strike on July 29 as part of their ongoing fight against plans to centralise services in Inverness.

Prospect members first launched industrial action in January after the company announced they aim to replace all air traffic control towers in the north with a video feed and computer technology.

The move has since been criticized for the “negative impact” it would have on remote communities and the local economy – resulting in forced redundancies and loss of “high value” jobs.

Strike action to protect remote communities and save jobs

However, despite air traffic controllers’ concerns and ongoing efforts to halt the project, Hial has continued to press ahead with the plans as initially stated.

David Avery, Prospect negotiator, said they are taking the industrial action further to protect the communities they serve.

He said: “Our members have been forced into this escalation of industrial action to protect the communities they serve.

“Hial’s plan will remove high value skilled jobs from economies that can ill-afford to lose them, having a substantial negative impact on those communities.

“The Scottish Government has the power to step in on this debate but the minster hasn’t even taken the time to meet the local councils involved, or indeed its own MSPs, to discuss the impact of the remote towers project.

“Prospect members are not averse to change but it has to be done in a way that maintains jobs and skills in remote communities. Hial needs to halt these plans now so our members can get on with their jobs.”

Prospect members have formally informed Hial of their strike action, which will see all work ceased for 24 hours from midnight on July 29.

In addition, they have confirmed that the current industrial action will also remain in place before and after the day of strike.

Impact on the aviation sector

In response to the announcement, Hial’s managing director Inglis Lyon said they are “extremely disappointed” and are determined to keep any disruption to a minimum.

He said: “We are extremely disappointed to have received this formal notice without any prior intimation from Prospect.

“This action will inflict additional disruption and inconvenience on passengers at such a crucial time for the communities of the Highlands and Islands.

Prospect have notified us of a day of strike action by air traffic controllers on 29 July. We apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused by this action. More details can be found on our website: https://t.co/EyopOhOL8Y pic.twitter.com/0aONvOrVSG — Highlands & Islands Airports (@Hial_Airports) July 15, 2021

“It will also have an impact on the aviation sector which serves them and which is seeking to get back on its feet following the worst of the pandemic.

“We will work closely with our airline partners to keep disruption to a minimum and apologise for the undoubted inconvenience this action will cause.

“Given the positive response from Prospect to the policies relating to the modernisation project this is bitterly disappointing.

“We ask that Prospect work with Hial on completing the policy work before considering strike action and to meet with Hial in the interim to agree how this might happen.”