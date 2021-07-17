Kyle of Lochalsh lifeboat rescue stranded yacht off Skye

Kyle of Lochalsh lifeboat were called into action in the early hours of this morning to rescue a stranded yacht.

Occupants of the vessel scampered onto nearby rocks to await rescue after their vessel ran aground off the coast of Skye, shortly after midnight

The yacht became stranded in shallow waters after their anchor began to drag.

Coastguard received a Mayday call around 12.20am from crew aboard one of two nearby vessels monitoring the situation.

Rescuers from Kyle of Lochalsh lifeboat attended the scene before escorting the vessel back to shore at Kyleakin.

The lifeboat crew returned to base shortly after 4.30am.