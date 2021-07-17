News / Highlands Warning of delays following two-vehicle crash on Invergarry-Kyle of Lochalsh road By Donna MacAllister July 17, 2021, 2:09 pm Updated: July 17, 2021, 4:38 pm Two vehicles have crashed on the A87 Invergarry- Kyle of Lochalsh road. Police are warning of delays following two-vehicle crash on Invergarry-Kyle of Lochalsh road. Drivers are being asked to approach the area near the Clunie Inn with care. Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said they went to assist, however the police had already dealt with the incident by the time they had got there. There have been no reports of injuries in the collision. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close