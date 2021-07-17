Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Highlands

A82 closure: Delays to Corran Ferry due to serious crash A82

By Donna MacAllister
July 17, 2021, 4:29 pm Updated: July 17, 2021, 7:29 pm
Two vehicles have crashed on the A87 Invergarry- Kyle of Lochalsh road.
The A82 remains closed in both directions at Druimarbin south of Forth William due to a road traffic incident involving a car and a motorbike.

Earlier, a Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said two appliances attended and one casualty was taken to hospital by ambulance.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 3pm on Saturday, 17 July, we received a report of a two vehicle crash on the A82 between Fort William and Ballachulish Bridge.

“Emergency services are in attendance and the road is currently closed in both directions.”

Motorists stuck in the queue heading for the Corran Ferry which connects Fort William, Ardgour, Sunart, Ardnamurchan, Moidart, Morar, Morvern and the Isle of Mull, were on social media appealing for information.

Desperate for updates

The Highland Council-run ferry posted a message on its Twitter page this afternoon.

The Corran Ferry.

It read: “Due to a serious RTA south of Fort William we are experiencing heavy volumes of traffic at Corran Ferry. Traffic using the ferry can expect long delays.”

Posting underneath, motorists asked the ferry operator for more details.

Among them was Peter McGovern said: “Thanks for the update. Can you advise on when the ferry will stop operating today?”

Someone else responded: “If there is an accident they generally run the ferry until the road is open again.”

‘I’m so close’

A Nick Livingstone said: “I’m in the queue, road will be closed for at least next 5 hours is what we have been told.”

Kenny McDonald said: “Police just told me it’s a long wait for the Corran ferry, possibly a couple of hours (despite how close I am to it)…”

Updates are being provided at Traffic Scotland

Police Scotland is also updating its North Police twitter page.

