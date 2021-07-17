A82 closure: Delays to Corran Ferry due to serious crash A82

The A82 remains closed in both directions at Druimarbin south of Forth William due to a road traffic incident involving a car and a motorbike.

Earlier, a Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said two appliances attended and one casualty was taken to hospital by ambulance.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 3pm on Saturday, 17 July, we received a report of a two vehicle crash on the A82 between Fort William and Ballachulish Bridge.

“Emergency services are in attendance and the road is currently closed in both directions.”

Motorists stuck in the queue heading for the Corran Ferry which connects Fort William, Ardgour, Sunart, Ardnamurchan, Moidart, Morar, Morvern and the Isle of Mull, were on social media appealing for information.

Desperate for updates

The Highland Council-run ferry posted a message on its Twitter page this afternoon.

It read: “Due to a serious RTA south of Fort William we are experiencing heavy volumes of traffic at Corran Ferry. Traffic using the ferry can expect long delays.”

Posting underneath, motorists asked the ferry operator for more details.

Among them was Peter McGovern said: “Thanks for the update. Can you advise on when the ferry will stop operating today?”

Someone else responded: “If there is an accident they generally run the ferry until the road is open again.”

‘I’m so close’

A Nick Livingstone said: “I’m in the queue, road will be closed for at least next 5 hours is what we have been told.”

Kenny McDonald said: “Police just told me it’s a long wait for the Corran ferry, possibly a couple of hours (despite how close I am to it)…”

Updates are being provided at Traffic Scotland.

Police Scotland is also updating its North Police twitter page.