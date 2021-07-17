A82 reopens clearing delays to Corran Ferry following serious crash

The A82 has reopened at Druimarbin south of Forth William following a road traffic incident involving a car and a motorbike.

Earlier, a Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said two appliances attended and one casualty was taken to hospital by ambulance.

Some motorists have been stuck in the queue heading for the Corran Ferry which connects Fort William, Ardgour, Sunart, Ardnamurchan, Moidart, Morar, Morvern and the Isle of Mull since shortly after 3pm.

The two vehicle crash happened between Fort William and Ballachulish Bridge.

More to follow.