56-year-old biker killed in crash with a car on the A82 in Fort William

A motorcyclist has been killed after colliding with a car on the A82.

Emergency services were called to Achintore Road in Fort William on Saturday following reports of a two-vehicle collision.

The incident, involving a white Triumph Tiger motorcycle and a grey Audi S3 car, happened around 3pm between Fort William and Ballachulish Bridge.

A 56-year-old man was rushed to Belford Hospital following the incident but died as a result of his injuries.

His next of kin has been informed.

Police Sergeant Alasdair Mackay of the Road Policing Unit said a full investigation is now underway to establish the events leading up the fatal crash.

He said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who lost his life in this serious crash.

“Inquiries are continuing to establish the full circumstances, and I would urge anyone with dashcam footage of the incident, or any drivers who may have witnessed what happened, to please get in touch with us as soon as possible.

“I would also like to thank the public for their patience while diversions were in place. The road has now fully reopened.”

Emergency services respond

Police, fire and ambulance crews were called to the A82 Fort William to Glasgow trunk road after the alarm was raised around 3pm.

Two fire crews from Fort William and Spean Bridge were called to assist and remained at the scene for around an hour before returning to base.

The road was closed in both directions for around six and a half hours as investigations got underway at the scene.

Police appealed to drivers to avoid the area as a full road closure remained in place.

Meanwhile, motorists bound for the Corran Ferry experienced lengthy delays as a result of the road closure.

The road reopened to motorists around 10pm.

Police appeal for witnesses

Police have now issued an appeal for witnesses to establish the full circumstances leading to the fatal crash.

Officers are urging drivers to review their dashcam footage or for anyone with information to come forward to help assist them with their inquiries.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police on 101.

“Take care when out on the roads”

Police are appealing to motorcyclists to take care and ride safely and responsibly when out on the roads this weekend as the sunny weather encourages more road users to get out and about.

Officers are urging riders to plan their journeys, be mindful of their speed, the road conditions and remain aware of other road users.

Inspector Andy Mather from the Road Policing Unit said: “We want bikers to enjoy this spell of good weather and to get out and enjoy the scenery this country has to offer.

“Above all, we want bikers to take care and ride safely and responsibly.”