Two walkers rescued from Highland Munro after taking a tumble

Two walkers have been rescued by mountaineers after falling on a Highland Munro.

Members of Dundonnell Moutain Rescue team were called to Carn Nan Gobhar, above the north shores of loch Mullardoch, on Saturday after two walkers took a tumble while descending the peak.

A total of 18 mountaineers scaled the 3258ft mountain near Beauly to rescue the pair following concerns for their welfare.

The team had requested air support from the coastguard helicopter, however due to high winds and low clouds, they were unable to assist.

Walked off the mountain

Battling blustery conditions, rescuers walked off the mountain.

One casualty was walked down the hill and taken to a waiting SAS ambulance at the Dam before being checked over and allowed to continue home.

Meanwhile, the more injured casualty was stretchered down the peak.

Read more:

In a statement on Facebook, the team wished the casualty well.

They wrote: “Thanks to all who turned out. We wish the casualty a speedy recovery.”