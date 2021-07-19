Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, July 20th 2021 Show Links
News / Highlands

Two walkers rescued from Highland Munro after taking a tumble

By Michelle Henderson
July 19, 2021, 9:50 am Updated: July 19, 2021, 11:59 am
A total of 18 members of Dundonnell Mountain Rescue team were called to the 3,000ft peak to rescue two walkers who had taken a tumble.
A total of 18 members of Dundonnell Mountain Rescue team were called to the 3,000ft peak to rescue two walkers who had taken a tumble.

Two walkers have been rescued by mountaineers after falling on a Highland Munro.

Members of Dundonnell Moutain Rescue team were called to Carn Nan Gobhar, above the north shores of loch Mullardoch, on Saturday after two walkers took a tumble while descending the peak.

A total of 18 mountaineers scaled the 3258ft mountain near Beauly to rescue the pair following concerns for their welfare.

The team had requested air support from the coastguard helicopter, however due to high winds and low clouds, they were unable to assist.

Walked off the mountain

Battling blustery conditions, rescuers walked off the mountain.

One casualty was walked down the hill and taken to a waiting SAS ambulance at the Dam before being checked over and allowed to continue home.

Meanwhile, the more injured casualty was stretchered down the peak.

Read more:

In a statement on Facebook, the team wished the casualty well.

They wrote: “Thanks to all who turned out. We wish the casualty a speedy recovery.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]