‘He will forever be in the heart of Dingwall’: Family visit Highland housing development named after late father

The family of a much-loved Dingwall resident say his memory will live on as they take a tour of a new housing development bearing his name.

The late Joe Yates was a beloved character in the Ross-shire town and a prominent member of many community groups including Dingwall Fireman’s Club, Dingwall Highland Games, Dingwall Gala week.

Highland Council has now named a newly completed housing development after him in the town which was ‘very close to his heart’.

Joe Yates Court consists of six new flats for rent by the Council.

During a visit to the development, his family took a tour of the accommodation.

They spoke of how proud Mr Yates would have been to be a prominent part of Dingwall’s history.

They said: “The legacy lives on. Dad was part of Dingwall and now Dingwall is part of him.

“Dingwall was in dad’s heart and now he will forever be in the heart of Dingwall.

“He would be so proud and glad his name belongs to beautiful flats that will be home to people in Dingwall.”

‘His name will never be forgotten’

Local councillor Margaret Paterson who knew Joe well said he will “never be forgotten”.

She said: “It must have been very emotional for the family but at the same time very proud that the beautiful flats have his name.

“Joe was known and loved by everyone and his name will never be forgotten. He was a legend and one of Dingwall’s beloved sons.”

The development forms part of the Scottish Government’s More Homes newbuild target, and funded by the Scottish Government and The Highland Council.

The flats were constructed by Ark Estates with O’Brien Homes.

All the flats have been allocated and tenants hope to move in shortly.

Ark Estates managing director Willie Gray added: “We were delighted to recently have the family of Joe Yates visit the new flatted development in Dingwall.

“Joe Yates Court was aptly named after a real Dingwall character and good guy and it was an absolute pleasure to have Joe’s family visit and to receive their approval.

“Delivering this much-needed new high-quality housing for the Highland Council and to see how well it has been received in the town and by Joe’s family makes an already worthwhile project even more satisfying for all concerned.”