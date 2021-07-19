Police becoming ‘increasingly concerned’ for Inverness woman, 51, reported missing

A 51-year-old woman has been reported missing from the Kinmylies area of Inverness.

Michelle Williamson has not been seen since 8pm on Saturday, July 17, and police are becoming increasingly concerned.

She is believed to have been in the Fort Augustus and Invermoriston areas on Sunday, July 18, with the intention of travelling to the Fort William area.

Ms Williamson is described as being white, 5ft 7in tall and of medium build with short hair which is dyed purple on top.

She was last seen wearing a black and white striped top and black leggings.

Inspector Graham Brown, from Inverness Police Station, said: “Our inquiries are ongoing to trace Michelle, and we are becomingly increasingly concerned for her welfare.

“Anyone with any information that could assist us in tracing Michelle is urged to contact Police Scotland by calling 101, quoting incident 3698 of July 17.”