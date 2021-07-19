Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, July 20th 2021
News / Highlands

Police becoming ‘increasingly concerned’ for Inverness woman, 51, reported missing

By Ellie Milne
July 19, 2021, 6:22 pm Updated: July 19, 2021, 7:55 pm
Post Thumbnail

A 51-year-old woman has been reported missing from the Kinmylies area of Inverness.

Michelle Williamson has not been seen since 8pm on Saturday, July 17, and police are becoming increasingly concerned.

She is believed to have been in the Fort Augustus and Invermoriston areas on Sunday, July 18, with the intention of travelling to the Fort William area.

Ms Williamson is described as being white, 5ft 7in tall and of medium build with short hair which is dyed purple on top.

She was last seen wearing a black and white striped top and black leggings.

Inspector Graham Brown, from Inverness Police Station, said: “Our inquiries are ongoing to trace Michelle, and we are becomingly increasingly concerned for her welfare.

“Anyone with any information that could assist us in tracing Michelle is urged to contact Police Scotland by calling 101, quoting incident 3698 of July 17.”

