News / Highlands Missing Muir of Ord man traced safe and well By Lauren Robertson July 21, 2021, 12:13 pm William MacPhee has been traced. A man who was reported missing from Muir of Ord has been traced. William MacPhee has been traced safe and well. He was reported missing on Tuesday, July 20. Police have thanked the public for their help in sharing their appeal for the 41-year-old. Police Scotland can confirm that 41-year-old William MacPhee, who had been reported missing from Muir of Ord, has been traced safe and well. We'd like to thank the public for their assistance. pic.twitter.com/UBt6j2e4kU — Northern Police (@northernPolice) July 21, 2021